FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Betty Jane “BJ” Benson Creelman, 78, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home. She was born in Cranston, RI, daughter of the late Elmer and Olive (Machon) Benson. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1964. After relocating to Waldorf in 1967, she began a 32 year career as a Foster Care and Adoption Worker with the Charles County Department of Social Services. She was affectionately known by many of her clients as “The Adoption Lady”. BJ received Maryland’s Most Valued Employee Award from then Governor Paris Glendening.
BJ loved to travel anywhere, especially to her favorite spot in Puerto Aventuras on the Mayan Riviera of Mexico. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and was a woman of many passions from square dancing to making prayer beads for troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
BJ was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and that love was well returned. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, H. Duncan Creelman; daughter Laurie R. Warren; son D. Scott Creelman (Joy); grandchildren Jason R. Warren, Lacey N. Creelman, Taylor E. Warren, and Shelby Creelman; special son J. Armando Sanchez (Amanda); special grandson Jorge A. Sanchez; and nieces Constance Perkins and Wendy Gorman. She was preceded in death by her brother Donald E. Benson.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021. A Zoom Memorial Service is being planned for the near future. Please watch for invitations and online links to join that service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, King George, VA 22485; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN.
