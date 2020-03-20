WALDORF — Betty Sue Logan, 86 of Waldorf, Md., passed away on March 10, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1933, in High Point, N.C., to the late Frank Pennington and Nellie Price/Thomas. Betty married Bob Logan Sr. on May 20, 1950, and stayed at home raising their children while her husband was overseas in the Air Force. Later in life, she worked as a real estate agent supporting many real estate companies throughout Charles County, for 25 years, where she was respected and loved by her co-workers as a valued employee and beloved friend.
Betty was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many who are grateful she was in their lives. She will be greatly missed! Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was so proud of them and loved them dearly. Her favorite way to spend her time was gatherings with family and friends including socializing with the Red Hat Society.
Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waldorf and led her life in faith. She loved spending time in Myrtle Beach, cruising and with her dogs Christie, Bootsie and Molly. She enjoyed cross-stitching and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband Bobby Ray Logan Sr., her son Bobby Ray Logan Jr. and her brothers, Horace Pennington, Roland Pennington, and Darrell Pennington. She is survived by her children Cynthia Stone (Ed), David Logan (Wendy), daughter-in-law Lorraine Logan, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
All services are private.
Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks for donations to the Hospice of Charles County, www.hospiceofcharlescounty.org/.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Md.
