WALDORF — Bobby G. DeBoard died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at home with his loving family by his bedside. He was born October 4, 1931 in Westerly, West Virginia to Charles A. DeBoard and Eva Mae Collette DeBoard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Charles DeBoard, Jr.; and sisters, Delores V. Branham and Betty L. Link.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna K. DeBoard; son, Marcus V. DeBoard; daughter, Jennifer L. VanCory; daughter-in-law, Marie Carmel Bender; granddaughter, Chloe Q. VanCory; and brother-in-law, Pastor Lynn Vanover.
He was a Christian and a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. The love and concern he felt for his extended family was well known. He cared deeply for those he loved and was always there with a helping hand, if needed.
His family moved to the DC area at the age of 12. He lived in southwest Washington and attended Jefferson High School. He often spoke fondly of growing up in that neighborhood and the friendships he made along the way. He loved eating crabs, barbecuing, fishing and football.
He retired after 48 years in the food service industry, working primarily in federal buildings throughout Washington.
This world has lost a kind and gentle soul. We will miss him and think of him every day for the rest of our lives.
The funeral will be held at Raymond Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral service at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Charles County, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.