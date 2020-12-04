WALDORF — (Faulder) Mrs. Bonnie Faulder Opalko, 80, of Waldorf, passed away peacefully early in the morning of November 24, 2020.
Born on July 19, 1940 in Boonsboro, she was the daughter of Virgil Faulder and Catherine Elizabeth Faulder.
Bonnie was of Catholic faith and a graduate of Boonsboro High School, class of 1958. She attended the University of Maryland, College Park where she received her bachelor’s degree.
She moved to Waldorf in 1967 where she was a devoted and working mother. She began a career with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and was later employed by the United States Census Bureau. She took a hiatus from working to raise her daughters.
Bonnie was her happiest spending time with family and friends, in her earlier years with crab feasts at her house. In her later years she loved hosting family nights on Fridays. Her giving spirit never wavered and she was greatly loved.
She volunteered with the Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall and collected donations for the Alzheimer’s Association. She was a member of the Victorian Red Hatters upon her retirement.
An active member of the parish at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Waldorf, she participated in their SHARE food donation program on Saturday mornings.
Bonnie enjoyed traveling and music. She loved watching the original Saturday Night Live with Gilda Radner, The Andy Griffith Show and Everybody Loves Raymond.
The holidays were particularly special for her, as she loved having her family over to decorate her house and Christmas tree. Every year she would cook a delicious Christmas Eve dinner for her family as they exchanged gifts and memories.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Robert Opalko.
She is survived by her brother, Donald V. Faulder of Boonsboro; daughter Trisha Anne Volland and her husband, Mark, of La Plata; daughter Stephanie Lynn Opalko and her husband, Richard DeJausserand, of La Plata; nephew Thurston Faulder of Boonsboro and grand-niece Sheree Wyand of Boonsboro.
She was a loving “Meme” or “Mimi” to her precious grandchildren, Ryan and Katherine Volland of La Plata, and Justin DeJausserand of Newburg.
Bonnie was buried Friday, November 27 in a private ceremony held by Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home in Boonsboro. Donations in Bonnie’s name can be made to Catholic charities.
