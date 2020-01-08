SNOW CAMP, NC — Bonnie Marie Hanline, 73 of Snow Camp, NC, formerly of Indian Head, MD, died December 26, 2019. Graveside service at St. John Episcopal Church Cemetery, Bumpy Oak Road, Pomonkey, MD, Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2 PM. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
