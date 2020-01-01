INDIAN HEAD —Brandon peacefully passed away with his family at his side, on December 9th.

Brandon is survived by his parents Connie J. and Ernest E. (Peggy) Stinnett, sister Anna (Brett) Small, brother Tony J. (Heather) Stinnett, niece Eliza Small, nephews Thomas Stinnett and Ezra Small.

Brandon loved spending time with his family, working with his hands and being outdoors.

A Memorial service will be held January 4th at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior at 2:00 P.M. in Bryans Road, Maryland.

