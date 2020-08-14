BRANDYWINE — Brenda Jean Wilkinson, age 55 transitioned to eternal life on August 02, 2020.

Brenda was the daughter of Ronald Lampert (Genevieve) and the late Peggy Lampert, Loving wife to Ronald S. Wilkinson for 18 years, Mother to Kristin, Ronald Wilkinson Jr. and Moniqua Hawkins, Grandmother to LeAnna and Ronald III Wilkinson, Izabelle Miller, Jefferey, Bradley and the late Shauna Hawkins, Sister to Tammy Bowers, Cynthia Holmes, Dona Dewitt, and Scott Lampert.

Viewing, Friday August 21, 2020, 8:30 am until time service 9:30 am at NEW LIFE CHURCH, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646 Burial, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Md. Pallbearers: Steve Apperson, Jacob Bowers, Adam Holmes, Eric Lampert, John Simon and Justin VanBavel Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Md.

APG Chesapeake

