LITTLE RIVER — Carl F. Lindner Jr passed away on June 29, 2021, due to his battle with COPD. He went peacefully in his home in Little River, S.C., at the age of 65.

He was born November 1, 1955, in Washington, D.C., and was the middle child of three. He grew up in Accokeek and later moved to Waldorf, upon retiring from District 51 union local 890, he moved to Little River, S.C.

He was a passionate Harley rider and an excellent painter by trade. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl F., Sr and Sarah Lindner. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Walton and son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Alyssa and Brooklyn, sister Rose, brother Rudy Lindner, nieces: Tina and Michelle.

We invite Carl’s friends and loved ones to join his family for his celebration of life which will be held at Gilbert Run Park at 13140 Charles St. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, in the Hilltop Pavilion on July 24, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Ride High in the sky Daddy — you will be greatly missed!

