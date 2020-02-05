LA PLATA — Viewing will be held on Friday February 7,2020 at Adams Funeral Home, Aquasco, Maryland from 4-8pm with prayer service at 7pm. Homegoing service will be on Saturday February 8,2020 at Adams Funeral home at 10 am(viewing 9-10 am).Internment at Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf Maryland.
Carl O Hawkins "Hawk & Bubbe" Sr
