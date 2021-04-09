LA PLATA — Carl R. Wennberg, 69, of La Plata, Md., passed away April 2, 2021, with family by his side. He was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Harold and Glen Wennberg on July 7, 1951.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Rhonda Frey. He is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer Brough, Julie Houser, and Erika Hebden, grandchildren Nathan and Kyle Brough, Evan and Wyatt Houser, Zachary and Karleigh Hebden, along with brother, sisters, and extended family.
Carl focused most of his life on his love for science, teaching at local middle and high schools, cycling, singing, and his love for Hudson classic cars.
Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be capacity limitations, mask, and social distancing must be observed at all times while in the building. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Md.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.