WALDORF, MD — Carmen Maria Shea, 79, of Waldorf, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at her home.
Carmen was born on December 2, 1939 in Alexandria, VA to the late Mervin Thomas and Fernanda Maria (Peverini) Arehart.
Carmen was a private investigator and was recognized by Fox 5 and The National Enquirer for her work. She was also a past President for the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Women’s Chapter.
She enjoyed reading, camping at Point Lookout, other camp grounds, and crocheting. She dearly loved her family and her dog Cupcake.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Amber Mozingo.
Carmen is survived by her husband of 36 years, George Robert Rigsbee, her children, Delaney Jewell, Jr. (Ann), Katherine Bowie (Steve), Dolores Mannino, George Robert Rigsbee, Jr (Hope), Debra Shea-Tippett (Frank), eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one brother, Mervin Thomas Arehart, Jr., and one sister, Charlotte Pugh.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until time of service at 6:00 P.M. at Raymond Funeral Home 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.
Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603.
Online condolences may be left at www.raymondfuneralservice.com
