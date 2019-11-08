INDIAN HEAD — Carol Jean Lucas 83, of Indian Head, Maryland, died November 4, 2019. Friends received at the Williams Funeral Home on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3-7 PM with prayers at 6 PM. Interment private. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Carol Jean Lucas
