SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.V. — Carolinda Louise Altier, 78, of Shepherdstown, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at WVU Berkeley Medical Center after a 5-week struggle with COVID-19.
Born on March 25, 1943 in San Diego, Calif., she was the daughter of Grace Lucille Pearson Simmons and U.S. Navy Commander Glenn E. Simmons, who was at that time serving in the Pacific theatre of World War II.
She was the eldest of three sisters, and was at the bedside of her middle sister, Diane Simmons Snell of Wills Point, Texas, who preceded her in death just weeks ago on April 1, 2021. She is survived by her youngest sister, Cynthia Simmons England of Grapevine, Texas.
While home from Texas Women’s University on Christmas break in 1963, in the Washington, D.C., area where her father was stationed at the Pentagon, she met James Altier of Indian Head, Md, who was home on break from Carson Newman College. They married in the summer following her graduation, on August 21, 1965.
They welcomed daughter, Jennifer Altier Frauenfelder in 1970 (now of Shepherdstown, WV), who married Ken Frauenfelder in 1996, and gave them grandchildren Zoe, in 2000, Ana in 2002, and Max in 2004. In 1972 they welcomed son Nathan Altier (now of Hedgesville, W.V.), who married Jessica Jenkins Altier in 2005, and gave them grandchildren Mason in 2006, and Madison in 2009.
Carolinda’s life was dedicated to the service of God, her family, and children. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in 1965, and later earned a masters degree in early childhood education from the University of Maryland. For the majority of her career, she taught kindergarten at Mt. Hope / Nanjemoy Elementary School in Charles County, Maryland. When she retired 37 years later in 2002, she had helped shape the lives of hundreds of children.
She also served in many children’s ministry capacities in the churches she attended. For most of her ministry, she served at Potomac Height Baptist Church in Indian Head, Maryland, and after moving to Shepherdstown, W.V., she served at 365 Church in Martinsburg, and finally at New Life Community Church in Inwood. By serving in children’s ministries, she did what was most important to her, which was introduce children to Jesus and help them to be more like him. Once her grandchildren started to arrive on the scene, her whole life was dedicated to helping shape them into the Christ-like young people they are still becoming. They are her most beloved legacy.
Friends and family are invited to join a casual, outdoor Celebration of Life for Carolinda at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at War Memorial Park, 500 North Tennessee Avenue, Martinsburg, WV. Reception to follow. (Handicapped seating and parking available, and playground adjacent to pavilion.)
Due to COVID-19, visitors are suggested to practice social distancing. For those requiring overnight accommodations, we suggest the Hilton Garden Inn, Martinsburg. Call 304-263-0101, as soon as possible to make reservations, and ask for Mary Kay Hess referencing Carolinda Altier’s June 4th Celebration of Life if you require further assistance.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
