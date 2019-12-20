LA PLATA — CAROLYN DESIREE KING age 63, departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Fort Washington, Maryland.
Viewing will take place on Monday December 23, 2019, 10 am followed by Services 11 am at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 3385 Metropolitan Church Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland
