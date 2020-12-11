TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — (Powell) Suddenly passed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, (formally of Charles County).
Loving wife of William Green, Sr. of 50 years, mother of three children, William Jr., Shawn and Yolanda. She had eight grandchildren, two daughters-in-law and one son-in-law. Sisters Frances, Ida, Gladys, Annette, Catherine, Bernadette and Madeline, one brother Robert. Five brothers and sisters-in-law and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial services pending. Check with Pope Funeral Home in District Heights, Md., for more information.
