INDIAN HEAD — Carroll Eugene Jackson, Jr. age 66, departed this life on January 28, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Carroll is survived by his loving family and many friends.
Viewing, Thursday, February 11, 2021, 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Md. Burial, Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Md. Arrangements Entrusted to Terrence L Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
