LA PLATA — Catherine Patricia Bowling (Kitty Pat) 92, passed away on 30 June 2021.
Memorial Service on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at La Plata Methodist Church. Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by Memorial Service 11 a.m. to noon.
Catherine (Kitty Pat or Pat) was born at Providence Hospital to the late Carl H. Cramer from Canton, Ohio, and Anna Marie Saltzman from Germany. She was married on December 11, 1948, to the love of her life, Frank A. Bowling, Jr (Junior) (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Juhle, children, Larry W. Bowling, Nancy J. Bowie, Connie K. Bowling (John Hurley), Cindy L. Willson (Gregg); many grandchildren and great grandchildren all of which she asked to be identified by name — so hold on folks. Grandchildren; Melanie Harvey (Ken), Larry Wayne Bowling (L.W.) (Sue), Jake Bowling, Carlen (Liz) Bowie, Mickey Bowie, Buck Bowie (deceased), Justin Bowie (Lisa), Russell Bowie (Krystina), Brittany Bahen (Mike), Rebekah Willson, Elisabeth Heine (Ben), Ben Willson (Abigail), great grandchildren; Kenny, Khloe, Dakota, Kayla, Devyn, Ryder, Breanna, and Beau. Preceded in death are siblings: Carl Cramer, Eric Cramer, Betty Harding, Dot Cramer.
Pat loved farm life, fishing and crabbing. She began raising her family with Frank (Junior) in Glasva, where she fished in the clear waters at Allen's Fresh, crabbed with chicken necks and a softshell crab dredger she made herself. In 1960, Pat and Junior built their home on the hill above "The Farm". Together, they worked the farm, danced at the American Legion or played cards with the family until the wee hours of the morning almost every Saturday night. She walked the tobacco fields behind the plow to pick up arrow heads turned up by the blades. And.... She Cooked. She cooked for anyone who walked in her door. Her specialties included soft shell crabs, butternut pound cakes and homemade ice cream.
Condolences may be made on Pat's Tribute Wall at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.