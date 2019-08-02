CAMERON, NC — Cecil Holbert “Hobie” Fazenbaker, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born to the late Cecil Addison Fazenbaker and Pauline Kackley Fazenbaker in Luke, Maryland and was the oldest of three children. He is preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Fazenbaker Dawson.
He married Mary Frances Greco and enjoyed 53 years of marriage before Mary’s passing in 2016. Hobie is survived by his two sons; Steven Holbert Fazenbaker (Kathy) and their children, Reed Holbert Fazenbaker and Lucy Charlotte Fazenbaker; Gary Paul Fazenbaker (Linda) and his daughter, Farron Fazenbaker; one sister, Carolyn Fazenbaker Kasmir; a brother-in-law, Larry Greco (Marlene) and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Bruce High School in Luke, Maryland, Hobie proudly served his country by joining the Navy. After serving in the Navy, he attended Frostburg State College in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he earned his Bachelor of Education degree. He went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Education from George Mason University in Washington, DC. Hobie worked in Maryland’s public school systems in both Prince George’s County and Charles County for many years. After retiring, Hobie and Mary moved to Cameron, North Carolina, and fully enjoyed their golden years with the many friends they made there.
The funeral will be held at Cameron United Methodist Church, Cameron, NC on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend William “Bill” Altman officiating the service. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Cameron Community Cemetery, Cameron, NC. Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.