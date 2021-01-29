NEWBURG — Charles Brent Bowling, Sr. (Peanut), 81 of Newburg, Md, passed away on January 22, 2021, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, Md.
He was born on December 9, 1939, in La Plata, Md., to the late Wallace E. and Martha L. Bowling. In addition to his parents Peanut is proceeded in death by his brothers; Calvin Bowling, James Bowling and sisters; Betty Ann Davis, Margaret Bowling and Hannah Hancock. Peanut is survived by this brothers ; Edward Bowling and Howard Bowling and many nieces and nephews.
Peanut was a lifelong farmer of tobacco, grain and beef cattle on his family farm in Newburg that he farmed with his brothers. Peanut was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors on the farm. He played for the Glasva Baseball Team and was the coach of the Glasva Womens Softball Team, where his wife Betty played on the team. Peanut was also an awesome golfer and loved teeing it up with his family and many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; Elizabeth Bowling (Betty), his sons Charles Brent Bowling, Jr. (Chip) and his wife Lynn, Dale Edward Bowling, his granddaughters Holly Bowling Mudd and her husband Adam, Katelyn Bowling Shumaker and her husband Phillip; great granddaughter Cora Bowling Mudd.
Funeral arrangements will be Friday, January 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, Charlotte Hall, Md, and Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral mass at 11 a.m., burial immediately following at Christ Church Wayside cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Mudd, Phillip Shumaker, John Ucekay, Chris Swann, Sonny Goldey and Nick Giannini.
Honorary pallbearers are Jack Havenner, Dale Cornette, Bill Higgs, Tom Bailey, Jimmy Wood and Danny Mayer.
For health and safety reasons of friends and family there will not be any visitation following burial. We plan on having a memorial visitation for all of Peanuts family and friends at the family farm in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620 or to the MDS — The Myelodysplastic Foundation, Inc. (mds-foundation.org)
Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.