SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Charles Douglas “Doug” Folks born February 5, 1959, in Washington, D.C., passed away July 4, 2021, after a long illness. Formerly from Golden Beach, Md., he is survived by his wife, Debbie, son Jesse, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Mya and Brayden, parents Tommy and Dot, sisters Lynne and Terri, brother-in-law John, and nephews, Doug, Danny, Evan, Mark and Sam, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Doug worked for Giant Food and other retail food corporations and was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins, Nationals and Capitals. He owned several “fast cars” over the years including “Party Time” and loved drag and stock car racing, and NASCAR. Doug marked time and events with music — country and rock — and enjoyed music trivia and recounting the memories they invoked. He loved his four legged companions and anything outdoors. He always enjoyed the foods of Southern Maryland and often returned from his home in Sebastian, Fla., for crab and oyster season and St. Mary’s stuffed ham.
Doug will be interned along side his Grandparents Boyd and Grace Folks in a private service high upon the mountain in the Victory Chapel Cemetery, Mustoe, VA.
