Charles Junior Makle "Junebug"

BRANDYWINE — Known affectionately as “Junebug,” Charles Junior Makle departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren at the time of passing. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Frances Stewart Makle (aka Weezie)l one son, Charles Antoine, 2 daughters, Felicia Battle (Gerald) and Carlette Makle, three grandsons and one granddaughter. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home, PA Aquasco. www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.