HUNTINGTOWN — Charles Lane Dean, 84, of Huntingtown, Md., passed away on May 21, 2021. He was born June 30, 1936, to Lane and Elsie Dean of Upper Tract, W.V. On March 22, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Judith. They settled in Upper Tract, W.V., and started their family. In 1963 they moved to Capitol Heights, Md., and, in 1976, moved to Huntingtown.
Charles was employed by Safeway Foods as a tractor trailer driver for 32 years. He recently received his 50-year acknowledgment as a member of Patuxent Masonic Lodge No. 218. He was an active member of Huntingtown United Methodist Church.
After his retirement you could find him working in his yard maintaining a beautiful lawn, washing and waxing his 1967 Chevelle Convertible, or traveling to his treasured second home in West Virginia. When not in his yard you could find him drinking coffee with the locals at McDonald’s. He enjoyed bluegrass music, riding his exercise bike and rooting for the Washington Nationals, Redskins, and the Lady Terps basketball team.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Arvella Miller and his wife Judith of 62 years. He is survived by his 3 children, Scott Dean and his wife Bonnie, of Owings, Shannon Persetic and her husband Raymond, of Huntingtown, and Mike Dean and his wife Kelly, of Gambrills; 7 grandchildren, Tabitha, Leanna Appel and her husband Chris, and Jenna Dean; RJ (Candace) and Marissa Persetic; Samantha and Danny Dean; 2 bonus daughters, Linda (Fillmann) Frick and her husband Don, and Sherri (Fillmann) Hosselrode and her husband Tom; 4 bonus granddaughters, Madeline and Olivia Frick, and Ashleigh and Lilly Catlett; and numerous other loving family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
