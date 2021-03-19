LA PLATA — Charlotte M. Pickeral, 91, of La Plata, Md., passed away on March 4, 2021, at Genesis Waugh Chapel Center.
Charlotte was the oldest of 12 children born in Hyattsville, Md., to the late Paul E. Miller and the late Thelma Alford Miller. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pickeral; sisters, Mary O’Quinn, Catherine Grant, Betty Clark, Margaret Hovasapian, and Sissy Murphy.
Charlotte leaves behind her two daughters, Susan Bennett (Arnett) and Cathy Cermele (Steve); one grandson, Rich Bennett (BJ); two great-granddaughters, Jordin Bennett and Morgin Bennett (Joey); three sisters, Gloria Miller, Lillian Kennel and Linda Dixon (William); and three brothers, Bradley Miller, Paul Miller, Jr. and Arthur Miller (Bobbie). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
