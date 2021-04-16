WALDORF — Cheryl Louise Goins “Cheri”, 71, passed away at her home on April 10, 2021.
Born on August 14, 1949, in San Bernardino, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Charles Daniels and Madonna Daniels. Cheri worked as telephone operator as a teenager and would later work in retail. She loved Elvis music, going to the beach, and most of all spoiling her grandkids and spending time with family and friends. She was a true ambassador of love and she loved the Lord with all of her heart.
Cheri is survived by her husband, Paul Goins, who she met in 1966 in Riverside, Calif., where Paul was stationed during his service with the Air Force. It was love at first sight, and they were married 2 years later in August of 1968, and were coming up to 53 years together when the Lord called Cheri home. In addition to Paul, Cheri is survived by her daughter, Tammy Gross and her husband Brian; her son, Jeff Goins and his wife Shelley; and her grandchildren Ryan, Alyssa, Katelyn, Jonathan, Daniel, and Rachel.
A life celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Grace Independent Baptist Church, 1485 Waterbury Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 with Pastor Mark Donegan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheri’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P. O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or https://support.brightfocus.org/.
