WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Christopher Loftus, formerly of Indian Head, Maryland, passed from this life on April 16, 2020 at the age of 51. Born In La Plata, Maryland to Thomas and Barbara Loftus on August 23, 1968, he attended Lackey High School and graduated in 1986.

Christopher earned a black belt in karate. He love to go fishing and ride his wave runner. Besides his parents and daughter Sabrina, he leaves behind his brothers Adam and Paul; nieces Cailyn and Grace; nephew Patrick; and special friend Erin Crowell.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Loftus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.