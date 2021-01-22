WALDORF — Christopher (Leroy) L. Garnett

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, Christopher “Leroy” L. Garnett, loving son, brother and a dear friend, passed away at the young age of 30 peacefully in his sleep.

Christopher was born on October 27, 1990, in Cheverly, Md., to a Gladys and Edward Garnett.

Christopher loved dancing, singing, traveling, and playing video games. He was a food enthusiast that loved trying new things. He was known for his bubbly personality, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Christopher is survived by his brother, Kip (Bianca) Brown, second mother, Penny and her two children, Philip and Courtney Trusty, and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gladys and Edward Garnett, and his second father, Michael Trusty.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

