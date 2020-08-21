WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Christopher Loftus, formerly of Indian Head, passed from this life on April 16, 2020 at the age of 51. Born In La Plata, to Thomas and Barbara Loftus on August 23, 1968, he attended Lackey High School and graduated in 1986.
Christopher earned a black belt in karate. He love to go fishing and ride his wave runner. Besides his parents and daughter he leaves behind his brothers Adam and Paul; nieces Cailyn and Grace; nephew Patrick; and special friend Erin Crowell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.