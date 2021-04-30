LA PLATA — Chrystal Starr Beauregard (80) of La Plata, Md., passed away April 25, 2021.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Albert Beauregard, daughters Lori Loriso (Mark), Sheri Beauregard James (Mike), Vicki Caspar (Mike), Tracy Hash (Randy) and Jody Catterton Logue, 12 Grandchildren and nine Great Grandchildren.
Predeceased by daughter Christy Lynne Simon, grandson Ryan Caspar, and many more beloved relatives.
Viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. on May 4, 2021, at Raymond Funeral Home in La Plata, and final visitation at 10 a.m., then funeral mass at 11 a.m., on May 5, 2021, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Waldorf, Md., followed by interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
