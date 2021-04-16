NEWBURG — Peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home, “Ace” as he was more affectionately called transitioned to eternal life.
Ace was the husband of the late Bertha Ann Thomas; He is survived by his sons, Kevin and Nathaniel and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Shiloh Community United Methodist Church, 12705 Shiloh Church Road, Newburg, MD 20664. Interment, Church Cemetery.
Online guestbook at www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com.
