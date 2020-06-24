KING GEORGE, Va. — Clay Allen Benfield, 65 of King George, Va., formerly of Waldorf, Md., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at University of Md. Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Md.
Clay was born in Lenoir, N.C. (Caldwell County), to Doyle Ernest Benfield and Ruby Lee Benfield on Dec. 8, 1954. He married Charlotte Ann Benfield on Feb. 14, 1978, in Leonardtown, Md. He was a union worker in the local 730 union for 30 years in Landover, Md. Post retirement, he was a local small business owner of Fast Track Tag and Title in Charles County, Md. Clay was a veteran of the Vietnam war with the Army, receiving a National Defense Service Metal for marksmanship.
Clay is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Doyle Benfield; his two sisters, Betty Hudson and Peggy Morgan; his brothers, Randall and Rodger Benfield; and his nephew, Steven Benfield.
Clay is survived by his wife, Charlotte Benfield; his sons, Thomas and wife Lindsey Benfield and Jason Benfield; his brother, Doug Benfield; his grandchildren, Constance, Daniel, Khloe and Emma Benfield; as well as other extended family.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Jeff and Roger Benfield, Jeff Gerek, Matthew McCan, Stan Edwards and great nephew, Jesse DeStacy.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the New Life Dome Chapel, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required. Social distancing and limited number of guests is still in place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.