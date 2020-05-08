WALDORF — Conrad Paul Gyuras, 77, passed on April 29, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Born on February 15, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul Julias Gyuras and Frances Leona Gyuras. Mr. Gyuras served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 33 years of service at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, dehydrating his own peppers, eagles, music, and a good beer with a cigar.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gyuras was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ella Gyuras; sister, Phyllis Carson; brother, Jimmy Gyuras.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Emma L. Gyuras; children, James Gyuras and his wife Diana Gyuras, Michele Gyuras; step-children, Rick Gilroy and his wife Terri Simek, Dennis Gilroy and his wife Jamie Beckman; grandchildren, Stefan Gyuras, Russell Gyuras, Jamie Gyuras, Mary Gyuras, Katherine Maringo, Katelyn Gilroy, Dennis and Jules Gilroy; siblings, Paulette Jablonski and her husband Jim Jablonski, Becky Chapman McCain and her husband Greg McCain.
A private interment will be held due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a Celebration of His Life will be possible in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waldorf EMS/Fire Station 12, 7000 Saint Florian Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603.
Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
