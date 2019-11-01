PORT TOBACCO — Crystal Dawn Liebrecht, 38 of Port Tobacco, MD died October 26, 2019. Friends received on November 1, 2019, 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Bryans Road, MD with funeral service at 4 PM and prayers at 8 PM. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Crystal Dawn Liebrecht
Service information
Nov 1
Visitation
Friday, November 1, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Nov 1
Funeral Service
Friday, November 1, 2019
4:00PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Nov 1
Visitation
Friday, November 1, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Nov 1
Prayer Service
Friday, November 1, 2019
8:00PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
