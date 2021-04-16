BRYANS ROAD — On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, Md., Crystal Quintina Hart Neal, more affectionately called “Missy” transitioned to eternal life. Missy leaves her children, Dennis W. Clark, Jr. and Iesha Q. Clark; three grandchildren, brother, Barrett Hart along with a host of other relatives to cherish loving memories.
Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, Glymont, Md.
