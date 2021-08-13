OWINGS — Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Scaggs, 64, of Owings passed away August 7, 2021. She was born February 26, 1957 in Ocala, FL to Hubert H. and Naomi (Fowler) Griffin. Cindy and her family moved to Barstow when she was a baby and she later graduated from Calvert High School. She married Buddy Scaggs on July 14, 1979 in Full Gospel Assembly of God Church and they lived on the Scaggs family farm in Lower Marlboro. Cindy was primarily a homemaker until her children were in high school and then she went to work as a sales manager for the Kellogg Company, retiring in 2012. Following her retirement, she went to work for the family business, Scaggs Site Development, as the office manager. Cindy was a member of Full Gospel Assembly of God and in her spare time she enjoyed camping in the mountains and along the New River, riding motorcycles with Buddy, especially the "Tail of the Dragon" in the Great Smokey Mountains of TN, riding in a 1967 Chevelle with the windows down on a cool summer night, Marathon running, having completed the Marine Corps and the New York City Marathon, photography, flower gardening, decorating for Christmas, her famous Christmas cookies and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in her life, there was nothing she wouldn't do to defend, protect and nurture her family. Cindy is survived by her husband Buddy Scaggs of Owings, children Jason Scaggs and his wife Renee of Owings and Jeana Shaffier and her husband David of Huntingtown, grandchildren Colin, Lily, Maverick, Tyler, and Codi, mother Naomi Griffin of Prince Frederick, siblings Linda Rubis, Nancy Brown, and Mark, Tim, and Ricky Griffin, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Hubert "Rebel" Griffin and brother Gerald Griffin. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 13 from 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A service will be held on Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 AM at Full Gospel Assembly of God Church, Prince Frederick. Interment will follow in Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church Cemetery. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Scaggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
