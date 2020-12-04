GREENWOOD, DE — Dale Elwood Smith, 84, formerly of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on November 27, 2020 at the Bay Health Sussex Campus in Milford, Delaware.
Born on July 15, 1936 in Milton, Delaware, he was the son of the late Mack Elwood Smith and Mildred Marie Smith. Dale worked for Safeway for several years. He was a former Mason and was very active with the First Baptist Church of La Plata. Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing yard work and watching Western movies. He served in the Delaware Army National Guard for several years.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wives, Virginia N. “Ginny” Smith and Martha St. Clair-Smith; daughters Dale Yeomans and Karen Bonneville.
He is survived by his sons Michael Smith and his wife Sandra, David Warrington and Dale Smith Jr.; granddaughters Brooke and Shania.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 10AM until time of service at 12Noon at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, MD 20646.
Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.
Online condolences may be made at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
