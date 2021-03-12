WALDORF — (Thompson) Danielle Marie (Thompson) Schonert passed in peace Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 29. She was born July 19, 1991, in Clinton, Md., to the late Barbara Jean (Edmonds) Thompson and the late Charles Edward Thompson of Waldorf, Md. She is also preceded in death by her grandfathers, Herman Daniel Edmonds Sr, of Waldorf, Md., and James Henry Thompson of Hughesville, Md., and her uncle, Herman Daniel Edmonds, Jr of Promfert, Md.
She is survived by her husband, Alec James Schonert of Wadorf, Md. She leaves to cherish her sweet memories of her son Landen James Schonert of Waldorf and her brother Charles Edward Thompson, Jr and her grandmothers Juanita Marie Edmonds of Annandale, Va., and Betty Lee Thompson of Hughesville, Md. Further survived by her father-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Danielle loved going to the beach, camping, doing almost anything with family and friends. Most of all she loved and adored her son Landon and her family. Danielle had a passion for hair as she worked as a stylist.
A Life Celebration Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.