WHITE PLAINS — David Conor Ross, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
Born on April 3, 1942 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Joseph Clark Ross and Isabelle Ruth Ross. Mr. Ross was a retired Crane Operated with over 30 years of service with the Operating Engineers Union Local 77. He was a member of the Masonic Perseverance Lodge and the Moose Lodge, both in Indian Head.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his wife Joan Ross.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Ross; daughters Teresa Marie Suite (Jimmy), Tammy Lynn Turner (Jim and Tony Turner); son David Joseph Ross (Stacey); sisters Danna Jo Blais and Faith Carter; step children Donald Simms (Candance), Mary William Grinder (Jamie); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:30AM.
Interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Pallbearers are Donald Simms, Jamie Grinder, Alex Williams, Stephen Suite, Dave Griffith, and Eric Fritz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 300 5th Avenue Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 (online www.stroke.org) or American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 (online www.lung.org).
Online condolences may be made on Mr. Ross' Tribute Wall at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
