WALDORF — On August 30, 2020, David G. Hall, Sr. of Waldorf, Md. passed away at the age of 68 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: David G. Hall, Jr; daughter-in-law: Tiffany L. Hall; grandchildren: Payton Hall, Jaxon Russell; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
He loved his seafood, crab boats, cats and friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
