WHITE PLAINS — David Kenneth Peterson, 53 of White Plains, Md. went home to be with his Lord on July 31. He was a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW-Local 26. David loved to fish, work on his art projects, spend time with his family and study his Bible. He loved his cat, Patches.
He is the son of June and John Peterson of Little River, S.C., brother of Terri Martin of La Plata and John Peterson of Mechanicsville.
He is survived by many family members, friends, and longtime friend and mentor, Paul Lenker.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
