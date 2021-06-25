GLEN BURNIE — David Mark Russ, age 62, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, after a year of deteriorating health.
David was the youngest child of Edward and Ruth Russ and the younger brother of Vickie MacLaughlin and Michael Russ.
David was born in Cherry Point, N.C., while his father, a United States Marine, was stationed at Camp Lejeune. He was diagnosed at an early age with developmental disabilities that were later compounded by significant mental health challenges. David eventually left school and enrolled in the Melwood Horticultural Training Center. He was subsequently one of the first Melwood trainees to receive targeted supported employment services while working as a part-time custodian with the Bryans Road Burger King. David worked at Burger King for nearly 20 years before enrolling with the Spring Dell Center and moving to La Plata. David resided in a Spring Dell managed group home and attended their Day Program for the next twenty years.
In May of 2020, while in failing health, David was admitted to a nursing home where he remained until his death on June 21.
David enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, performing magic tricks, listening and dancing to music by the Beatles and the Beach Boys, singing hymns, riding his bicycle, sledding in the winter, and swimming in the summer.
David loved cats, especially his kitty Muffin. He was sociable, affectionate, curious, and had an amazing memory for names and dates. He had a unique sense of humor and frequently smiled and laughed to himself.
He was supported throughout his life by the love of his parents and siblings and the compassionate care and concern of numerous individuals affiliated with Melwood and Spring Dell.
He was preceded in death by his sister and father and is remembered and mourned by his mother, brother, sister-in-law, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 28, at Williams Funeral Home in Indian Head, Md. David will be interred at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf following services at the funeral home.
