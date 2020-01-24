INDIAN HEAD — David Matthew McKeown, Sr., of Indian Head, Maryland, died January 21, 2020. Friends will be received at Nanjemoy Baptist Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Interment Church Cemetery. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
David Matthew McKeown Sr.
APG Chesapeake
