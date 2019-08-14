INDIAN HEAD — David Michael Shaw of Indian Head, MD, 79, died August 9, 2019. Friends will be received on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad at 1 PM until time of Fireman's Prayers at 5 PM. Repast to follow at fire department. Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department or Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department in his memory. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.