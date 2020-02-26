WHITE PLAINS — David Molina, 54, of White Plains, Maryland, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while visiting his home country of El Salvador on February 12, 2020.
For many years David successfully owned and operated Molina Homes Services.
David enjoyed home gardening and had a passion for weightlifting. He always valued spending time with family, especially his beloved dogs.
In addition to his mother, Delmira, he was preceded in death by his brother, Julio.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Matthew (Kayleigh), Michael and Marcos; siblings, Pablo, Rosario, Laura, Victor, Carlos, Maria, and Blanca; sisters and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation: Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12 pm — 4 pm; Funeral Service from 4 pm — 5 pm at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, Maryland 20646.
