WHITE PLAINS — David Molina, 54, of White Plains, Maryland, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while visiting his home country of El Salvador on February 12, 2020.

For many years David successfully owned and operated Molina Homes Services.

David enjoyed home gardening and had a passion for weightlifting. He always valued spending time with family, especially his beloved dogs.

In addition to his mother, Delmira, he was preceded in death by his brother, Julio.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Matthew (Kayleigh), Michael and Marcos; siblings, Pablo, Rosario, Laura, Victor, Carlos, Maria, and Blanca; sisters and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Raymond Funeral Service
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Raymond Funeral Service
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
