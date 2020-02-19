WALDORF — Davonte Shanklin sunrise December 12, 1999 , sunset February 10, 2020 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, Maryland at 11:31 am. Survived by his Father and Mother Anthony and Catherine Shanklin, six siblings, Anthony, Keara, Elyce, Iyana, Jeremiah and Josiah Shanklin, also a host of other family and friends. Viewing Monday February 24, 2020, 10 am until time of Service 11 am at Free Gospel Church, 3180 Livingston Road, Bryans Road, Maryland 20616. Burial Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, White Plains, Maryland
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest Special Section
Latest News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.