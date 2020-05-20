EASTON — Dawn Renee Layfield passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, in her home in Easton, Md. She was 52.
Born on February 8, 1968, to Wayne and Delores Layfield in Washington, D.C. She graduated Thomas Stone High School class of 1986. After some college she became an IT specialist with the Federal Government. Dawn loved the beach and kayaking.
Along with her parents she is survived by her sisters, Julie Swan and husband Chuck of La Plata, Md., and Kelly Layfield of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and her brother in law, Chuck Swan, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions the services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make out all memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Easton, 115 Idlewild Ave., Easton, MD 21601.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.