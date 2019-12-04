INDIAN HEAD — Deborah Arlene Griffith, 68 of Indian Head, Maryland died November 25, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Mary Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, Indian Head, Maryland. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Deborah Arlene Griffith
