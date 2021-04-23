WALDORF — Deborah Jean Roche, 69, of Waldorf, Md., passed quietly and peacefully March 25, 2021, at Sagepoint Living in La Plata.
Born August 11, 1951, in Washington, D.C., she is the daughter of the late Jimmy Roche and Lee Roche, and is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Roche and her nephew, Ben Wilkinson. She is survived by her siblings Teresa Gretton (Bob) and Tom Roche (Danielle), sister-in-law Teresa Roche and leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Services held May 6 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Services in La Plata. Memorial contributions may be made to Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, EMS 3, 1069 St. Ignatius Dr., Waldorf, MD, 20602.
