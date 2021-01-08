SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Debra Darylene Neel-Bracey, 64, of Spotsylvania, Va., formerly of Waldorf, passed away on December 31, 2020.
Born on November 8, 1956, in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of Dora Marie McLean and the late Hottle Crockett Neel.
Prior to her retirement, Debbie had a successful career as a cosmetologist. Her clients meant the world to her, with most becoming like family.
She dedicated her life to everyone, especially family, friends, and clients. Debbie enjoyed capturing precious moments with her camera.
She met her husband, Michael Wayne Bracey, who was the love of her life, in Waldorf. The couple spent 40 years of bliss until his untimely death in 2012.
In addition to her parents, Dora and Larry McLean, Debbie is survived by her sisters Brenda Frank and her husband David, Cathy Dean and her husband Ahmet, LaDonna Mohler and her husband Colin; brother Jeff Neel; also survived by many loving family members.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 2 PM until time of service at 3 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Services will be private, due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, we would like to invite you all to join us via FB Live at https://fb.me/e/VBtmuB09 at 3 PM. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Debra’s name may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 E. Highland Avenue, #400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
