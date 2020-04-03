Deloris (Thomas) Marbray, “Dee,” was called to heavenly rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1939, to the late Harold G. Thomas and Isabel M. Barnett in Washington, D.C. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Alvin Marbray; children, Anita White (Norman) and Kevin Marbray (Michelle); sister, Eleanor Johnson; aunts, Evelyn Lowe, Elnora Tingle; three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Joyce Moton (Charles); brother-in-law, Kenneth Marbray; nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.
We are so thankful for the caregivers who provided excellence of care and all acts of kindness during this journey! She was God’s special angel and will be dearly missed.
Services were privately held at Thornton Funeral Home, Indian Head, Md.
