INDIAN HEAD — Dennis Alan Higdon, 69, of Indian Head, Md., passed away on June 1, 2021, surrounded by family.
Dennis is predeceased by his parents, Margaret and James Higdon, and brother Jimmy. He is survived by his wife, Mollie; his 5 children, Darrell, Kristie (Daniel Bradfield), Rachel, Matthew (Kaitlyn), and Phillip; his brother Wayne; 5 grandchildren, Leslie Higdon, Kylee Bradfield, Kaitlyn Bradfield, Matthew Buckley, and Luna Brown; niece Diane, nephews James III, Michael (Alexis), and grandnephew Evan.
Born on December 25, 1951, in Washington, D.C., Dennis grew up in Indian Head and remained a part of the community his entire life. Dennis was a talented musician and played in local bands since he was a teenager. You may remember him from The Reivers, who rocked this town for many, many years; and most recently the Roadhouse band.
Dennis was a devoted husband, loyal brother, loving father and grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He would always greet everyone with a smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the community.
The family will receive friends on June 26th from 12-3 p.m. at the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department. Service will be at 1 p.m., followed by light refreshments. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
